Car dealer, non-profit give car to struggling single mother

December 24, 2016
DENVER — “Impact Locally,” a non-profit group, which helps homeless families, has teamed with a car dealer, to give a struggling mother and her young daughter, a special Christmas.

Impact & Abel Automotive, of Brush, donated a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix to Lisa, Saturday morning.  The family was also given a bed, couch & kitchenware.

“Impact Locally” is a non-profit group which works with the homeless community.  To-date, “Impact” serves about 5,000 men, women & children, a month.

