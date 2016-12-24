× Aurora police looking for missing 93-year-old woman

AURORA, Colo. – The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 93-year-old woman on Saturday night.

Police are looking for Lillian Ripper who was last heard from on Friday at 8:00 p.m. at her home located in the 300 block of Salem Street.

Ripper is believed to be driving a silver 1999 Ford Taurus with Colorado license plate 131-IZD.

If you see Ripper, you’re asked to call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.