Trump: ‘Let it be an arms race’ with Russia, China

NEW YORK — Incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday defended Donald Trump’s reported comment about an “arms race” and said the president-elect will do whatever it takes to keep America safe.

“He will not take anything off the table,” Spicer said when asked about nuclear weapons. “If another country expands theirs, the United States will act in kind.”

Spicer argued that Trump wasn’t looking to escalate international tensions.

“I do believe that won’t happen because I think what they have seen, domestically and internationally, is this is a man of action,” Spicer said.

He explained Trump is “articulating how he is going to be as president” and the president-elect was “going to make it clear that he will be an active president that will get things done.”

On Thursday, Trump tweeted, “The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes.”

The president-elect followed that up on Friday by phoning into “Morning Joe” on MSNBC and speaking off air to co-host Mika Brzezinski, who then told viewers that Trump said to her in the conversation, “Let it be an arms race. We will outmatch them at every pass, and outlast them all.”

Spicer said an arms races means Trump was “going to do what it takes to protect this country, and if another country or countries want to threaten our safety, our sovereignty, he’s going to do what it takes.”

Spicer added that it was a “private conversation” that he was not privy to.

“He will not take anything off the table.” Spicer said. “What it means is that he’s not going to sit back and let another country act. He needs to send a clear and concise message, which he’s done, that he is going to be a president that defends America’s interests and defends the American people.

“There are countries around the globe right now that are talking about increasing their nuclear capacity,” Spicer added, naming Russia and China. “The United States is not going to sit back and allow that to happen without acting in kind, and I think the president-elect is very clear that he’s going to be active in putting America’s safety first and foremost.”

Later, the new White House press secretary was asked when the public should take Trump’s tweets and remarks literally — a problem created by Trump’s willingness to address serious topics like nuclear policy in tweets.

“I think you do take him literally,” Spicer said.