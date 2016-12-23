Thousands expected on roads, at DIA on Friday ahead of holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thousands of people will hit the roads and travel through Denver International Airport on Friday ahead of Christmas weekend.

Airport officials said they are expecting 1.19 million people to travel through the terminals from Tuesday to Monday, and Friday was expected to be the busiest day.

Another 1.22 million people are expected to go through the airport from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

Security wait times on Friday were running about 25 to 30 minutes. Officials advised passengers to not wrap gifts because Transportation Security Administration officials might open them during security checks.

The Pikes Peak shuttle lot was full, but other lots and garages still had spots.

Flights were mostly running on time, but officials advised passengers to arrive at least two hours before scheduled departures.

Airport officials said it was fully staffed with TSA agents and deicing trucks are available with a chance of snow on Sunday.

AAA said more than 93 million people will take a holiday road trip from Thursday to Jan. 2, up 1.5 percent from last year. Another 6 million will fly.

With fresh snow in the mountains and more possible this weekend, Interstate 70 is expected to be jammed on Friday as people head for the hills to celebrate the holiday.