Teacher’s reaction to students’ Christmas gift goes viral

WEST COVINA, Calif. — A high school psychology teacher’s reaction to getting a pair of Vans from his class for Christmas is going viral.

Taylor Kerby from Edgewood High School outside of Los Angeles complimented a student on his shoes at the beginning of the school year and said he wanted a pair for himself, Daily Mail reports.

“He said he liked our classmate’s Vans on the first day of school, so we pitched in and bought him his own pair,” 17-year-old Dyani Heredia said in her tweet of the video.

The tweet has since gone viral with more than 52,000 retweets and more than 145,000 likes.

He said he liked our classmate's Vans on the first day of school, so we pitched in and bought him his own pair❤ pic.twitter.com/a7ynwdzeGx — Ophelia (@itsdeeyanee) December 20, 2016

“They’re so fun! Look at these. I am the coolest kid on the block right now,” Kerby said as he put on the shoes.

Even the official Vans official Twitter account got in on the action, saying, “A+ for everyone.”

Heredia told BuzzFeed that the 25 students from the class chipped in $2 apiece to buy Kerby the shoes.

Kerby was surprised the video went viral.

“It’s just some nerdy, weird dude opening shoes, and for some reason, 40,000 people are liking this,” Kerby said. “But if it inspires teachers to be better teachers, and people to be better people, then I’m excited that it’s happening.”

“In truth, they are the nicest pair of shoes I’ve owned in some time. I’m very touched by their memory and thoughtfulness. Merry Christmas Sixth Hour,” Kerby wrote on Facebook.