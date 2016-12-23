× Suspect identified, warrant issued for 2012 deadly Lakewood hit-and-run

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — More than four years after a fatal hit-and-run, a suspect has been identified and an arrest warrant has been issued, the Lakewood Police Department said Friday.

Detectives have determined 39-year-old Heriberto Palacio was the driver and owner of a 2004 Ford Expedition when it struck a motorcycle with two riders on West Alameda Avenue and South Benton Street about 9 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2012.

Police said the Expedition turned left in front of the motorcycle as it was moving eastbound on Alameda. The man and the woman on the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and Palacio fled the scene, police said.

The man on the motorcycle died a few days later. About three weeks later, the Expedition was found in a Denver garage.

Police said Palacio has not been seen by his family since the hit-and-run, and believe he might occasionally travel between the Denver area and his native Mexico.

Police have obtained felony warrants on Palacio on charges of hit-and-run causing death and injury, careless driving resulting in death and injury, and other traffic charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.