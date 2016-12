Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police were investigating a shooting in the area of the 3500 block of Columbine Street Friday night.

A police spokesman said they received a call about a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Officers found a male victim in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Clayton Street. He went to the hospital in unknown condition.

No one was in custody and police were checking the neighborhood.

#Alert: 1 male transported to hospital following a shooting near 35th/Columbine. No suspect(s) in custody. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/B5sNCSRPls — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 24, 2016