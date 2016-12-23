Minnesota Vikings’ plane slides off taxiway, players removed on fire truck ladder

Posted 8:36 pm, December 23, 2016, by , Updated at 08:53PM, December 23, 2016
Vikings' plane

Vikings’ plane

APPLETON, Wis. — The Minnesota Vikings football team waited patiently to de-board their airplane Friday night.

It slid off of a taxiway at the Appleton, Wisconsin airport.

A fire truck ladder and bucket were used to remove everyone from the plane. Check out the video defensive end Brian Robison posted to his Facebook page:

 

Airport officials said Delta Airlines flight 8867, which was carrying the Vikings, had a rear wheel leave the taxiway while on its way to the arrival gate.

The Vikings are playing the Packers in Green Bay Saturday.

 