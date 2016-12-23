Minnesota Vikings’ plane slides off taxiway, players removed on fire truck ladder

APPLETON, Wis. — The Minnesota Vikings football team waited patiently to de-board their airplane Friday night.

It slid off of a taxiway at the Appleton, Wisconsin airport.

While taxiing after a safe landing, the team plane slid off the runway and became stuck. We are waiting patiently to exit the plane. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 24, 2016

A fire truck ladder and bucket were used to remove everyone from the plane. Check out the video defensive end Brian Robison posted to his Facebook page:

Airport officials said Delta Airlines flight 8867, which was carrying the Vikings, had a rear wheel leave the taxiway while on its way to the arrival gate.

The flight landed safely. No injuries reported. Airport personnel now working to get people off the aircraft. — Appleton Airport (@ATWairport) December 24, 2016

The Vikings are playing the Packers in Green Bay Saturday.