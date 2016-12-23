Malta hijackers surrender after releasing Libyan airliner passengers

VALLETTA, Malta — Two hijackers who forced a Libyan plane to land in Malta and threatened to blow it up on Friday released everyone on board and surrendered.

Authorities did not say if the pair had made any demands, but one of them was seen waving a green flag outside the aircraft, suggesting loyalty to former Libya leader Moammar Gadhafi.

The Afriqiyah Airways Airbus A320 carrying 111 passengers was on a domestic service in Libya, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said.

The hijackers have been searched and taken into custody, Muscat said. All passengers and seven crew on board have been released.

The flight was scheduled to travel from Sabha to the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The hijackers took control of the flight after it took off from Sabha, a desert city in southwestern Libya.

The crew reportedly wanted to land the plane in the Libyan capital, but the hijackers forced them to divert to Malta in the Mediterranean Sea.

Emergency services and security personnel were on standby when the plane landed.

Contacts with the hijackers, who threatened to blow up the aircraft with hand grenades, were led by the Maltese military, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman, Etienne Saint John.

By the early afternoon a group of women was allowed to leave the plane. Later, the remaining passengers and crew were seen leaving, smiling and chatting as they stepped off the plane and onto the tarmac.