14-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- One teen was in critical condition Friday night after Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies say another teen shot him.

It happened in the neighborhood at West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street at about 3 p.m.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer said the victim is 14 years old and the suspect is 15 years old. He also said they were likely friends and there was no danger to the community.

"Whether this was an intentional act or a tragic accident has yet to be determined," Techmeyer said.

The 15-year-old boy suspected of committing the shooting was in custody.