Ice cream company creates custom wedding proposal label for Colorado couple

PUEBLO, Colo. — An ice cream company helped a Colorado man pull off an adorable wedding proposal.

Luke Munsterteiger has been dating his girlfriend, Else Schmit, for nearly two years, according to Delish. The couple loves splitting pints of Talenti ice cream together so he got the company involved in his proposal.

@TalentiGelato @MeganMohoney She said YES!! Thank you for helping me make this day happen!! pic.twitter.com/LWRdk5Fmsc — Luke Munsterteiger (@toogs_53) December 17, 2016

Munsterteiger, who is a graduate assistant coach for Colorado State University Pueblo, contacted Talenti, told him his situation, and they sent him a custom label with “Else, will you marry me?” on it complete with the emoji’s the couple sends each other.

After getting the personalized pint of fudge brownie flavored ice cream shipped to him, Munsterteiger planted it at a King Soopers store while Schmit’s mom distracted her.

“I snuck it into the store under my coat and then placed it toward the back, hoping no one would take it by mistake,” Munsterteiger told Delish.

Schmit almost grabbed another flavor before Munsterteiger pointed her in the right direction.

“He opened the freezer door and pointed to one but I couldn’t see the label, so I was totally oblivious,” Schmit said. “As I picked it up and read it I couldn’t believe it—there was no way!”

“Luke had taken a step back so when I turned around he was already on one knee,” Schmit said. “I was super cheesed, of course.”

The man who loves Jesus and ice cream just as much as I do asked me to marry him this weekend! ❤️ Isaiah 25:1 || #talentigelato #heputaringonit A photo posted by ⓔⓛⓢⓔ (@emay08) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:57pm PST

Delish reports that Munsterteiger topped off the romantic proposal with a ring that has been in Schmit’s family since the 1920s.

“I was totally shocked! My mom was taking pictures and then my sister showed up own the freezer aisle,” Schmit said.