× Greeley teaching assistant charged with sexual assault on 14-year-old, sending nude selfies

GREELEY, Colo. — A special education teaching assistant with the Greeley-Evans School District 6 has been charged with three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student and sending naked selfies to others, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Jerica Enriquez, 24, has been charged with felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, felony sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust–pattern of abuse and felony promotion of obscenity to a minor.

Enriquez started working at Jefferson Junior High School in August after previously working at John Evans and Prairie Heights middle school. She was hired by the district in 2011.

According to the arrest affidavit, a school resource officer was told about the possible sexual assault. After investigating, the 14-year-old male student told detectives that he and Enriquez had sex at least two times at a Greeley park.

Another 14-year-old and a 15-year-old told detectives they received nude pictures of Enriquez on their cellphones.

According to the affidavit, screen shots of one of the phones showed Enriquez video chatting with him while naked, kissing him and displaying a negative pregnancy test.

Enriquez has been released on a $100,000 bond. She is due in court on Jan. 11. Enriquez was placed on paid administrative leave by the district on Dec. 5.