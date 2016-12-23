Eastbound I-70 on eastern Plains reopens after crashes, icy conditions

GENOA, Colo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed for more than 90 minutes on the eastern Plains on Friday morning because of several crashes and icy conditions, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Eastbound I-70 was closed about 6:15 a.m. at mile marker 376 in Genoa to mile marker 383 in Arriba because of a crash that involved a semitruck and a vehicle.

There are also several other accidents on the interstate because of dangerous driving conditions.

“Do not be in a hurry this morning to head east Aurora to Kansas,” the Colorado State Patrol said on Twitter. “Everything from Limon east to the state line is covered in ice.”

The interstate reopened just before 8 a.m. The Colorado State Patrol did not say how many accidents there were or if there were any injuries.

Highway 40/287 from Limon to Wild Horse earlier was also closed because of extremely icy conditions but it has since reopened.