Boulder postal carrier credited with saving 86-year-old man’s life

BOULDER, Colo. -- A postal carrier in Boulder is being credited for saving an 86-year-old man who was found injured, barefoot and without adequate clothing outside his home in freezing weather earlier this month.

The man had gone outside in 20-degree weather looking for his cat, the U.S. Postal Service said. He slipped and fell, and was unable to get back inside for more than two hours on Dec. 5.

About 8 p.m., U.S. Postal Service carrier Adrian Helwig delivered a package to the man's home in a secluded, dark residential area when he heard a call for help.

Helwig found the man sitting on his driveway against the garage door.

Helwig carried the man into his home, wrapped him in a blanket and called 911. He waited for emergency personnel to arrive before continuing on his route.

The man survived and is recovering, the U.S. Postal Service said.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is offering a commendation to Helwig, saying the "(victim's) survival was at risk. Adrian Helwig’s awareness, and selfless, compassion actions likely saved his life.”

“Adrian’s direct concern and selflessness makes him a hero in the eyes of the Postal Service and to the community,” Boulder Postmaster Mike Fittje said in a statement. “We are often the eyes and ears of where we serve -- even in our busiest season.”