Authorities search for man in suspected animal cruelty case

DENVER -- Police are searching for an unidentified man who dropped off two dogs at an animal shelter who appeared to be in bad health, police said.

Police say the man dropped off two dogs at the Denver Animal Control building at 1241 W. Bayaud Ave. on Dec. 11 without leaving any of required information.

The dogs appeared to be in “extremely poor health,” according to authorities.

If you can identify the man you’re asked to called Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP. You can remain anonymous and earn an award up to $2,000.