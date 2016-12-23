3 killed, including juvenile, in wrong-way crash on I-25 north of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo on Thursday night, the Colorado State Patrol.

A 2009 Ford F150 pulling a U-haul trailer was traveling southbound in a northbound lane of the interstate at mile marker 109 when it collided head-on a 1999 GMC midsize SUV, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, a 71-year-old man from Washington, the driver of the SUV, a 51-year-old woman from Colorado Springs, and a juvenile passenger in the SUV were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but the juvenile passenger, whose age was not released, was not restrained, KRDO reported.

Northbound lanes of the interstate were closed at mile marker 108 for several hours as the crash was investigated.

The names of those who died have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.