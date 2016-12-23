11-year-old boy dangles after getting caught on ski lift at Utah resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNDANCE, Utah -- It was a scary experience at Sundance Resort in Utah on Wednesday when an 11-year-old boy skiing with his family got caught on a ski lift.

The boy's backpack got caught on the lift and he was forced to dangle until the ski patrol got him down, FOX 13 reported.

Phil Warner, who was in the chair ahead of the boy, shot the rescue on his phone.

"I just heard screaming, help, help, help," Warner said. "The lift operator did a good job stopping the lift as soon as he could."

The ski lift operator called for help and within minutes, ski patrol arrived to assess the situation.

"There was someone on the ground talking to him the whole time and I was trying to keep him calm too," Warner said.

Ski patrol realized it needed a ladder but as the boy waited, he became more frightened.

"I think he was hurting," Warner said. "I think the backpack was holding his weight on his arms."

Once it got the ladder, ski patrol was able to climb up and get the backpack off the boy.

"People get caught up in chairlifts with backpacks, and even ski jackets and ski poles and helmets," said Czar Johnson, director of mountain operations at Sundance. "It does happen."

To avoid those kind of scenarios, skiers and snowboarders should start preparing to unload before it's time to get off the ski lift.

"It's a good idea to check your backpack, move around a little bit, make sure you aren't caught up on anything before you do unload," Johnson said.

Skiers and snowboarders should also avoid carrying extra items such as backpacks.

"The lift operators will strongly encourage them to take it off," Johnson said. "Ideally, when you do that you would take it off and put it in front of you and put your arms through it in front so your backpack is sitting on your chest."

The boy managed to walk away without any injuries -- just a lesson learned the hard way.