Young mother from MTV’s ’16 and Pregnant’ found dead

COATESVILLE, Pa. — The young mother who starred in the MTV show “16 and Pregnant” died Wednesday, a Philadelphia-area coroner has confirmed.

The death of 23-year-old Valerie Fairman is still under investigation, The Associated Press reported. Police are expected to release more information about her death later Thursday.

The coroner said Fairman was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. The cause of her death was not released by the coroner’s office.

She appeared in the second season of the show in 2009-2010 when she gave birth to a baby girl.

MTV officials said they are saddened and extended their thoughts to Fairman’s family.