Westbound I-76 in Adams County reopens after more than 5 hours for 3-vehicle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Westbound Interstate 76 was closed for more than five hours in Adams County after a three-vehicle crash early Thursday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 1:30 a.m. near the Dahlia Street bridge. The interstate reopened at 7 a.m.

Three people were taken to a hospital to be treated, some with serious bodily injuries. None of the injuries is considered to be life threatening, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The interstate was closed at the Commerce City exit and traffic was detoured onto U.S. 85 and Highway 224 around the scene as crews with the Colorado State Patrol investigated and worked to clear the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said it was investigating to see if alcohol and/or drugs were involved.