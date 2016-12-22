Suspect sought in burglary of cash, credit cards at National Western Complex

DENVER — A man is being sought in connection with a burglary at the National Western Complex at the Coliseum early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 1:30 a.m. when a man, who was caught on security video, broke into the complex and stole cash and credit cards, police said.

He appeared to be armed with a black 1911-style handgun in a holster, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.