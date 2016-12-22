Study: Blacks in Colorado disproportionately arrested, imprisoned

DENVER — Blacks in Colorado were disproportionately given citations, arrested and given prison sentences last year, according to a report for the state’s judicial system.

Blacks accounted for 12.4 percent of the state’s arrests and summonses in 2015 even though they only make up 4.2 percent of Colorado’s population, according to the report by the Colorado Division of Criminal Justice.

The study is part of the 2015 Community Law Enforcement Action Reporting Act.

More than 325,000 arrests, summonses, court filings and parole hearings were analyzed.

The report said blacks were more frequently arrested for serious charges such as assault, homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and weapons-related offenses.

Black juveniles were also more likely than to be sentenced to the state’s youth detention system than those of other races or ethnicities.

“None of the data answered questions as to why these disparities occur,” Kim English, a research director for the Colorado Department of Public Safety and lead author of the report, said in a statement.

“This study provides data and analysis that can serve as a tool for decision-makers who are continually working to make our state’s criminal justice system work better for the citizens it serves.”

The report found black men and women were less likely than those in other races or ethnicities to be released by a parole board. Women overall were more likely than men to receive a deferred sentenced and less likely to be handed a jail sentence.

Women were “much more” likely to be involved in property offenses than drug or violent crimes. Men and boys accounted for 70 percent to 80 percent of the arrests.

“It’s important to note that while law enforcement and parole collect ethnicity, the Judicial Department collects information on race but not ethnicity — meaning that many Hispanic defendants are classified as white in court-related data,” the Colorado Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

“Consequently, the race/ethnicity data for all court decision points must be interpreted with caution.”