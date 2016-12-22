Sewage backup jeopardizes Aurora family’s Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A family bouncing back from a house fire has been hit by another round of bad luck before Christmas. A pricey sewage backup, jeopardizing their holiday, means gifts from Santa might not be coming this year.

The fire forced the Hawkins family from their Aurora home in March. Firefighters were praised at the time for saving their Chihuahua and her four puppies.

Grandmother Alfrieda Hawkins was checked out for smoke inhalation. Alfrieda, along with her daughter, Kyleria Hawkins, and the two grandchildren were not injured. All four returned to their now-restored home around Thanksgiving only to face another mess.

“We can’t use the toilets,” said Alfrieda. “We can’t use the sinks. They all backup.”

Shortly after returning home, a clay sewer pipe under the 64-year-old home’s backyard, broke. The broken pipe caused flooding inside the home, making life very challenging. The family is unable to bathe, wash clothes or use the toilet. The living conditions forced out little Aiden and his 4-year-old sister, Zoe, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy.

“The kids couldn’t stay because they had to go to my sister’s house,” said Alfrieda. “So they’re here visiting with us, essentially, and yet they’re supposed to live with us.”

The Hawkins don’t have much money to spare. They’re saving as much as they can for a fix that will likely cost a few thousand dollars—delaying Santa’s Christmas gifts for Aiden and Zoe.

“I haven’t really bought anything because I’ve been trying to save up to see if I can, at some point, get [the sewage pipe] fixed,” said Kyleria.

Contractor Ed Cardenas with Palace Restoration in Denver called The Problem Solvers to share the Hawkins’ story in hopes FOX31 viewers will help. If you’re able to help this Christmas season, email ProblemSolvers@kdvr.com or contact Reporter Michael Konopasek at Michael.konopasek@kdvr.com.

