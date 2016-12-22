× ‘Santa’ hands out candy canes in bank, then robs it

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Memphis are investigating a “Ho, ho, ho” hold up.

A man wearing a Santa mask is seen in surveillance video walking into the Memphis City Employee Credit Union Wednesday.

He handed out candy canes to employees and customers and wished them Merry Christmas.

Investigators said after that he walked up to a teller who he had just given a candy cane to … and he handed that teller a note demanding money.

The teller gave the”Santa” turned bank robber cash and he left the bank.

The suspect was still at large Thursday.