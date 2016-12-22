Report: Ivanka Trump, children berated by man on JetBlue flight

NEW YORK — Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, was verbally berated by a passenger on a JetBlue flight on Thursday morning, TMZ reported.

Ivanka Trump was traveling with her three children and other family members in the coach section of a flight leaving JFK airport to Palm Beach, Fla.

According to the report, a man holding a child began yelling at Trump and “jeering” at the children.

“Your father is ruining the country,” he reportedly told her, while questioning why she was on the flight flying in coach instead of flying privately.

The man was escorted off the plane, protesting he was being punished for expressing his opinion.

Another passenger told TMZ that Trump tried to ignore the irate man as her children played with Crayons next to her.

An hour before the incident, Matthew Lasner, the husband of the man who allegedly did the berating, wrote on Twitter: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil”

Lassner also took a photo of Trump sitting on the plane, writing they were kicked off for “expressing displeasure about flying w/ Trumps.”

The tweets were later deleted.

“The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly,” JetBlue said in a statement. “If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”