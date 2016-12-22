Police: Man killed stepmother for ‘gloating’ about Dallas Cowboys victory

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas man fatally stabbed his stepmother over weekend because he thought she was “gloating” about a Dallas Cowboys win.

KEYE-TV reports 20-year-old Pontrey O’Neal Jones was at his home with his father and the victim, his stepmother Magdalena Ruiz, were watching the Cowboys game on Sunday.

Police say Jones left for fresh air and when he returned, he found the victim “disrespecting his father and gloating about how the Cowboys won the game.”

APD: Woman killed Sunday night in South Austin was stabbed by step-son https://t.co/bCfQhG8TGh pic.twitter.com/qpScgYBowB — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) December 20, 2016

According to authorities, that’s when Jones got a knife, walked behind the couch and stabbed Ruiz multiple times. Her husband was able to stop the attack and Jones fled the scene.

Jones was found a few minutes away lying naked in some grass. He was taken into custody, police say.

Paramedics tried to rescue Ruiz, but she was transported to a hospital where she later died, according to police.

An affidavit also said Jones had developed a plan to break his little sister’s neck but changed his mind.

Jones has been charged with murder and bond was set at $500,000.