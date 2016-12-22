Mother who left boy in freezing vehicle during storm charged with child abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The 26-year-old mother accused of leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a vehicle for several hours as temperatures plunged below zero during a snowstorm overnight on the same night she took several shots of vodka was charged with felony child abuse Wednesday.

Nicole Carmon was charged with one count of child abuse causing serious bodily injury, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said.

The boy was reported missing Saturday morning. Carmon told detectives with the Thornton Police Department she had left him in her vehicle overnight but didn’t know where it was parked.

Numerous Thornton police officers searched for the boy, finding him about noon Saturday half buckled into a car seat in her vehicle in a parking lot at 901 E. 120th Ave.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated for frostbite and hypothermia. His condition has not been released. The boy was left in the vehicle for approximately 15 hours.

“The Thornton Police Department should be commended on the outstanding police work involved in locating this young child in time to save his life,” District Attorney Dave Young said Wednesday in a news release.

An arrest affidavit said Carmon told officers she had taken six shots of vodka Friday night as the storm moved into the Denver metro area.

Carmon is being held at the Adams County Jail on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for Jan. 13.