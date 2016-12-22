× Man with history of threatening to kill parents gets shot by father, arrested in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A man who was released from prison two months ago for threatening to kill his parents was shot by his father in a similar incident Wednesday night, the Fountain Police Department said.

Michael Jones, 34, was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of menacing and second-degree burglary after police were called out to the conflict in the 800 block of Candlestar Loop North about 6 p.m.

Police said Jones was shot in the leg by his father after he refused to leave the residence. Jones was acting “violent and aggressive” toward his father and other family members, police said.

“After threatening to kill his father, Jones was asked to leave numerous times, however, refused to do so,” police said in a statement. “Jones then advanced on his father threatening to kill him, at which time the father shot Jones once in the leg.”

Jones then fled in a vehicle but was later arrested nearby at the intersection of Santa Fe and Illinois avenues. He was treated for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound before being taken to jail.

No family members at the residence were injured.

Jones was released from prison in October after serving a sentence for 2011 incident in which he threatened to kill his parents and fired shots into their residence, police said.

Police said the investigation into Wednesday’s incident is ongoing.