× Man wanted for murdering wife, infant son in Texas arrested in Colorado

GLENNWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. – A man who is suspected of slitting the throats of his wife and 3-month-old son in Texas was arrested in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday night, Glenwood Springs police said.

35-year-old Craig Alan Vandewege is accused of killing his wife and infant son on Dec. 15 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Officers pulled over Vandewege for speeding and he told officers “it’s been a long week, my wife and kid were murdered in Texas.”

Because of what was said by Vandewege , Glenwood Springs police contacted Fort Worth police who said he was still a person of interest in the case. Officers then arrested him for speeding and no proof of insurance.

Authorities later found an AR-15 rifle and a .22 revolver along with numerous boxes of ammunition inside the vehicle. No knives were found within the vehicle.

Fort Worth police were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Vandewege before he was bonded out in Glendwood Springs. The warrant holds a bond amount of $1 million.

The family had recently moved to Fort Worth from Colorado. Vandewege went to high school in Walsh, in southeastern Colorado, a family friend said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral costs and other expenses.