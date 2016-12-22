Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

Holiday Punch With Punch Bowl Social

Posted 12:09 pm, December 22, 2016, by

Lots of parities are going on right now; so if you're looking for festive drinks with lots of fun ingredients think Punch Bowl Social Denver. Joe schratz was here with two holiday punch recipes that are sure to stand out at your next holiday gathering.

http://www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/denver