Holiday passenger traffic ramps up at Denver International Airport

DENVER -- Passenger traffic is kicking up at Denver International Airport, with 10 percent more people expected to travel through the terminals during the two-week travel period.

Officials are expecting 2.4 million people to travel through the airport from Tuesday to Jan. 2. Of that, 1.19 million people will go through DIA from Tuesday to Monday, with 1.22 million expected from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2.

The 2.4 million is about the same number of people who flew through the airport during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Lines were still long at Frontier Airlines counters on Thursday morning last weekend's fiasco left hundreds of passengers stranded and thousands of pieces of luggage not reaching their destinations.

Several people were flying for the first time this week, but several more have been rebooked after being stranded.

The Pikes Peak parking lot was full Thursday morning,, but other lots and garages were open. Security lines were taking about 25 minutes. Airport officials advised travelers to allow extra time.

Airport officials said they expect Friday to be the busiest day this week as people travel ahead of the Christmas holiday.

DIA is the sixth-busiest airport and the country and officials are expecting 57 million to 58 million people will go through the airport this year. The airport saw 54 million passengers go through the airport last year.