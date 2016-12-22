Handyman arrested out of state after Problem Solvers investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- A handyman who went on the run after being confronted by the Problem Solvers was recently arrested in Arizona. Douglas County Sheriff Deputies had 32-year-old Daniel Murphy brought back to Colorado to face a number of charges related to theft, plus one count of Domestic Violence.

Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock told FOX31 it was an investigation by the Problem Solvers in September that put Murphy on his department's radar after our story revealed Murphy had an arrest warrant out of Douglas County and was still operating as a handyman and plumber despite three Cease and Desist Orders from Colorado's Department of Regulatory Agencies.

"Looking at the other stories that you had done and looking at what this individual is continuing to do and get away with ... we put the resources together to go hunt him down and bring him back to Colorado," said Sheriff Spurlock.

No one was happier about Murphy's arrest, than his former customer Jessica Ippel. "He had to be brought in. He wasn't going to turn himself in."

She's owed more than $1,600 after Murphy took money up front from Ippel but never came back to do any home repairs despite a signed contract. "He doesn't want to take any responsibility for anything he does," said Ippel who won a default judgement against Murphy when he failed to show up for Small Claims Court in August.

Sheriff Spurlock said Murphy made a verbal agreement with one of his detectives to turn himself in but Murphy skipped town instead. One week after the Problem Solvers story aired, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office put Murphy on its Facebook Page for Wanted Wednesdays.

"Social Media is great," said Sheriff Spurlock, who said his office soon got a tip that Murphy had moved to Arizona. Now Murphy is back in Colorado facing charges in Douglas County, Littleton and Aurora while detectives continue to interview more victims. "We probably have at least seven, maybe more that we know of for sure," said Sheriff Spurlock.

"Thank you, thank you for taking the time to go after him," said Ippel, who was pleasantly shocked that deputies went out of state to get

Murphy for a trail of misdemeanor thefts, "I am beyond estatic because there`s so many people he`s victimized and now he can`t do it anymore."

Misdemeanor Theft isn't legally a big enough crime to arrest someone out of state but Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said the Domestic Violence warrant allowed his deputies to track Murphy down. Anyone who may have been scammed by Murphy is encouraged to call the Douglas County Investigations Division at 303-660-7585.