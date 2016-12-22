Douglas County high school students use candy bars to spread important message

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY - A group of high school students in Douglas County are trying to spread happiness through their schools.

They meet once a week to wrap candy bars with wrappers that say "You matter!" They then hand out the candy bars at school. Amy Mays, the Executive Director, helped the kids come up with the idea after a rash of teen suicides in Douglas County over the past few years. Mays said, "The message is you matter. Every single person matters."

The kids also talk about the high and low points of their day and their stress level. Mays said, "In doing that, they really create community, they really listen, they learn how to respond when someone says my stress level is an eight. One thing I really want to do is equip them to listen to reach out and to know they can make a difference."

Why candy? "The candy bar is an easy vehicle. Every kid likes candy bars. They will all take a candy bar. If you walk up to someone and say hey I want to give you a candy bar, they will say hey that`s weird, but I`ll take it or they might just start talking back to you," Mays said.

That conversation, they hope, may just save a life.

A friend and teammate of Nichols Neff committed suicide two years ago.

"We talked about how we mourned a lot and talked about it with our team and we really hadn`t done anything to help out with our community, with our friends and school. We did this to build everyone back up. It`s basically a suicide awareness campaign, we`re not really enforcing anything, we just let our peers know at our schools that others are going through the same thing they are and we are always here to talk to them if they need anything," Neff said.

They give out about $1,000 worth of candy each month at four different schools.

The idea is catching on and spreading.

If you would like to help their cause, they accept donations of full size candy bars or cash. They will hold two candy drives over the next two weeks.

You can drop off candy at:

Rausch Motors, 18225 Pondersosa Drive, Parker 80134. Monday- Sat 10-7

Empower Centers located at 6530 S. Yosemite Street, Suite #210 in Greenwood Village. They are open December 22, 26, 27, 28th from 9:15am-5:15pm. Donation boxes are available when the office is closed.

For more information or to donate cash visit the Happy Campaign's website.