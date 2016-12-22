× CSU Rams lose to Idaho in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 61-50

BOISE, Idaho — The Colorado State Rams played the University of Idaho in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Thursday night.

For Rams fans, it turned out to be a big dud.

CSU played in its fourth straight bowl game, and suffered its third straight loss.

There was plenty of offense in the Idaho Potato Bowl. The two teams scored a combined total of 110 points.

But CSU started scoring their points too late in the game. The Rams lost 61-50.

What’s even more strange is the score was 0-0 when the first quarter ended. CSU scored the first points of the game at the beginning of the 2nd quarter on a 52-yard touchdown pass.

But the struggling defense then let Idaho score on four straight possessions. At one point the Vandals had a 41-7 lead in the game.

The Rams only had 14 points on the board at the end of three quarters and then they exploded for 36 points in the 4th quarter, but it was still too little to late.