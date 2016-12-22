Generous couple helps make veteran’s Christmas wish come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Two strangers helped a veteran make her Christmas wish come true by donating gift cards to buy her grandchildren warm clothes.

Last week, Lisa Craig told the FOX31 Problem Solvers her family was struggling to get by and she wanted to get her grandchildren winter coats for Christmas. The night she spoke with the Problem Solvers, she and her family were getting evicted from their Aurora home. She said the family couldn't keep up with rising rent prices on her daughter Crystal's income so they moved to Westminster.

Judi Nedlin was scrolling through articles when she came across the Craig family's story on FOX31's website. It's one of many stories in our series FOX31 Problem Solvers Serving Those Who Serve.

"I stopped when I saw the veteran headline, displaced right before Christmas. I can't tell you what did it other than my heart was really attracted to the story you wrote and Lisa and Crystal," said Nedlin. "We just attribute it to an act of God."

Nedlin knew instantly she and her husband Ken needed to help. Ken, like Lisa, is also a veteran.

"I said, 'Ken, we have to do something, we just have to do something,'" Nedlin said.

On Monday, tucked in a corner table at a cafe in a Westminster Target, the two families finally got a chance to meet. The Nedlins gave Lisa, Crystal and grandson Bryant more than $1,000 in gift cards and $1,000 for rent. In addition, the Craigs received coats, a bible and baked goods.

"I'm taking it all in but it's pretty overwhelming. Thankful someone came forward, sincerely, to help me and my family and supporting us," Lisa said.

"It's going to make this the greatest Christmas that I have been able to give my kids," Crystal Craig said.

"We are Coloradans and Americans and we appreciate Lisa's service to our country and we just want to hug them for all they have represented to our country and our state," Nedlin said.

After the meeting, Crystal and Lisa went Christmas shopping for the two children and had a chance to fill their cart with warm clothes and Christmas surprises.

"I was just like wow, this is unreal. Just wow, I can't believe it," Crystal said.

The families exchanged numbers and they plan to get together soon and stay in touch.