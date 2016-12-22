Coldwell Banker – Luxury Living in Castle Rock

Coldwell Banker takes us to a custom built home listed at 4.5 million dollars in Castle Rock. We’re talking about an exterior created from six different kinds of stones, brought in from four different states and hand carved limestone! Inside, the flooring is made from hand scraped walnut. The address is 984 Preston Court in Castle Rock. If you'd like more information or want to take a private tour of this home, contact Louie Lee at 303-549-6925 or email him Louie.lee@live.com. And if you're interested in listing a home with Louie check out his website luxurypropertyselling.com
