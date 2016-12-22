Christmas miracle for Detective Dan Brite after being shot in the line of duty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Douglas County Sheriff's Office Detective Dan Brite and his family just received a Christmas miracle.

He'll be home for the holidays after a long fight to survive after being shot and critically injured in the line of duty in early September. It was his "never give up" approach to life that he credits in part for his survival. He shared that with Deborah Takahara before his release from the hospital.

He went home from the hospital in style Thursday.

The sheriff's department drove him home in the "Bear Car" unit. It first made a stop at the Douglas County Justice Center where colleagues lined the street to honor Brite.