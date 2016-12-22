Check your breath this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's always important to check your breath this time of year; especially if you're hoping to kiss someone under the mistletoe! "America's Bad Breath Doctor," and founder of Therabreath, Dr. Harold Katz joined us with tips on how to avoid holiday halitosis. He also has a special offer for Colorado’s Best Viewers. Just call 1-800-557-6960 if you'd like a free sample pack of mouthwash, toothpaste, breath mints and a copy of "The Bad Breath Bible.” You can also find more information at therabreath.com.