Alex Trebek pays tribute to ‘Jeopardy!’ contestant who lost cancer battle

LOS ANGELES — In her final episode on the game show “Jeopardy!” Cindy Stowell revealed a secret.

On a cruise with her mother some 15 years ago, she joined a group of British teenagers in mooning the coast of France.

Little did the audience or her fellow contestants know she had a much bigger secret: At the time of the taping she was battling Stage 4 colon cancer and had only months left.

By now, the world knows that the 41-year-old science content developer from Austin, Texas, died on Dec. 5, before her episodes aired.

Stowell’s seventh and final episode aired Wednesday, ending her six-game winning streak. She answered the final question correctly: The closest nation to mainland U,S, where cars drive on the left? The Bahamas.

But she didn’t wager enough to pull in front of challenger Sam Scovill, whose film and television knowledge overtook her prowess in categories such as Working Women and words that rhyme with “rhymin’.”

Only a select group of “Jeopardy!” staffers and host Alex Trebek knew she was ill. The show revealed news of her death on its website one week before her first appearance.

Neither Trebek nor Stowell let on about her condition throughout her run, even as her voice shrank to a whisper at times.

Her longtime partner, Jason Hess, said she was fighting a high-grade fever that turned out to be a blood infection and was on painkillers while taping.

Be nice. She was fighting a high-grade fever (which turned out to be a blood infection) and was on painkillers while taping. Jesus. — Jason (@habcous) December 5, 2016

It was only at the end of the episode, after the credits, that Trebek acknowledged her passing.

“Appearing on our show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that young lady,” Trebek said.

“From all of us here at ‘Jeopardy!’ we offer our sincerest condolences to her family and friends.”

