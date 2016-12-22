2 storms heading to state; chance of snow on Christmas in metro Denver fading

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two storms are heading to Colorado ahead of the Christmas holiday, but the chances for a white Christmas in the Denver metro area are fading.

A storm blowing out of the Four Corners region will bring heavy mountain snow over the next 24 hours. Slick roads and low visibility can be expected for travelers before the snow tapers off Friday afternoon.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across the southwest corner of the state. Areas in the San Juan Mountains could see as much as 8-16 inches of snow.

Resorts and towns along the Interstate 70 corridor could see 5-10 inches of snow. But that heavy snow won't be coming to the Front Range and Plains. Overcast skies with some light snow will be possible, but any accumulations will be light.

Because of overcast skies, temperatures around the metro area will remain cool, topping out in the mid- to upper 30s on Thursday.

Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s expected both days.

The chances for a white Christmas around the Front Range are starting to diminish.

The next storm appears to be tracking too far north to bring the metro area much snowfall on Sunday. Instead, look for a scattered mix of light rain and snow for the holiday.

It only snows on Christmas in Denver about 15 percent of the time. Having at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Dec. 25 happens about 38 percent of the time.

The mountains might wake up to a few inches of fresh snow Christmas morning from the second storm.