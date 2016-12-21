The impact of The Dumb Friends League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The largest community-based animal welfare organization in the Rocky Mountain Region; The Dumb Friends league helped over 22,000 homeless pets last year alone. But they couldn't do this without the generous donations from people like you. Joan Thielen stopped by to show us how they are working to end pet homelessness and animal suffering. For more information about the adoptable pet of the day and all the ways you can give just visit ddfl.org, or call 303-751-5772.