Many women who have gone through menopause, or are undergoing chemotherapy treatments and are experiencing vaginal dryness that in turn effects their sex life. A new, cutting edge treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called the Mona Lisa Touch, helps heal the vaginal walls with a laser. Only three initial treatments are needed, then a yearly maintenance after that. There are no side effects or surgery. The treatment takes five minutes. Registered Nurse Becky Vanicelli shares more about this innovative treatment. 720-420-1088
Reignite the fire in the bedroom
-
Ladies Get Your Mojo Back – No Hormones or Drugs
-
Ladies Get Your Mojo Back – No Hormones or Drugs
-
Reignite the Fire in the bedroom
-
Ladies Re-Ignite the Fire – The Mona Lisa Touch
-
Re-Ignite the Fire in the Bedroom
-
-
New treatment restoring sexual health
-
Loveland water supply affected by algae bloom
-
Woman is first to have baby after ovaries frozen as a child
-
Cloudy drinking water issues clearing up in Boulder
-
Texas woman puts the ‘juju on that chemo’ in viral hospital dance-off
-
-
Immunotherapy trials to treat cancer being done in Denver
-
Contouring and Tightening FULL Body
-
Lose inches fast