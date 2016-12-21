Black Hawk parking garage imploded to make way for 23-story luxury hotel, spa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLACK HAWK, Colo. -- The old parking garage at Monarch Casino Black Hawk was imploded Wednesday morning to make way for a 23-story luxury hotel and spa.

The garage was detonated just after 8:30 a.m. It was wrapped in a geotextile fabric to mitigate the amount of dust and debris that could travel into the north fork of Clear Creek or buildings along Main Street.

Controlled Demolition oversaw the implosion, which destroyed most of the structure. A small portion of the garage attached to the casino will be manually demolished at a later date.

The demolition was closed to the public.

Main Street in Black Hawk was closed at 4 a.m. Northbound Highway 119 through Black Hawk will be closed at 7:30 a.m. and southbound Highway 119 will be closed in the demolition area at 8:15 a.m.

All roads are expected to reopen by 8:45 a.m. The casino and deli area will reopen at 9:30 a.m. and the new parking garage will open at 11 a.m.

The demolition is part of a $400 million resort development plan that will add the hotel and spa. When completed, the hotel will have about 500 rooms and suites, an upscale spa and pool facility and four restaurants.

It's meant to rival Ameristar Casino Resort Spa in the town, one of three in Colorado where gambling is allowed.