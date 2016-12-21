Man in wheelchair critically injured after getting hit by vehicle in southeast Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A vehicle hit a man who was crossing a street in a wheelchair Wednesday night in southeast Denver, the Denver Police Department said.

Police said the victim was in critical condition after the crash about 6:45 p.m. at East Quincy Avenue and South Tamarac Drive. The victim was taken to Denver Health Medical Center.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Quincy when the crash happened. The adult male driver stayed at the scene and was arrested for investigation of vehicular assault.

Police said there's a possibility alcohol could have been involved.

Eastbound Quincy at was closed at Tamarac as crews worked to clean up the scene.