One person extricated from vehicle pinned under semitruck on I-25

DENVER — One person was extricated after a vehicle got pinned under a semitruck on Interstate 25 on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate just past University Boulevard about 5:45 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle was not seriously injured, officials said.

The left three lanes were blocked, with only two lanes of the interstate open at the scene. Traffic quickly backed up beyond Hampden Avenue during the morning rush hour.

A tow truck worked to get the vehicle out from under the semitruck. The lanes reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.