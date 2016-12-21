Medical board suspends licenses of 3 Colorado doctors

DENVER — The Colorado Medical Board announced Wednesday it suspended the licenses of three doctors.

Dr. Michael Brazleton is accused of assaulting a teenage patient while she was getting treated for a cold. His license is stripped until the board decides on suspending him or revoking his license all together.

Dr. Khaja Chisty is accused of violating the Medical Practice Act for leaving his office for extended periods of time and seeing patients remotely without their approval.

Dr. Charles Clark is accused of prescribing multiple psychiatric medications at dosages higher than the recommended amount, even after other doctors had reduced or stopped the medication due to serious side effects.