FBI seeks bank robbery suspect who wore Black Panther, Darth Vader masks

DENVER — The FBI is looking for a man who it says has used character to rob two banks in the metro Denver area this month.

The so-called “Comic-con Bandit,” robbed a Bank of the West branch at 865 S. Boulder Road in Louisville about 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 9 while wearing a Marvel Black Panther mask.

The FBI said he fled northbound on foot and was associated with a black woman in a 2008 to 2010 Saturn Vue.

The man is suspected of robbing the UMB Bank branch at 8046 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton about 4:10 p.m. Monday while wearing a Darth Vader mask. He claimed he had a gun while demanding money.

No gun was displayed and he fled westbound on foot, the FBI said.

He is described as white, in his 20s, about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot with short brown hair and a thin build.

In the Louisville robbery, he was wearing a gray hoodie, black gloves, dark pants, tennis shoes and the Black Panther mask.

In the Littleton robbery, the man was wearing a dark hoodie, dark gloves, dark pants and the Darth Vader mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.