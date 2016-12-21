Douglas County Det. Dan Brite opens up about miraculous recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Douglas County Sheriff's Det. Dan Brite was shot and nearly killed in the line of duty in Parker on Sept. 2.

Doctors initially gave him a 1 percent chance of surviving the gunshot that pierced his side, stomach, lung and spleen.

"After that 24, 48 hours and he survived, I knew he was going to fight through this and he was going to prove them wrong and he did," said his wife, Christine Brite.

"Just wanted to stay in the fight and not give up," Dan Brite said. "A lot of that had to do with how my parents brought me up. Then reinforced in the military and then again in law enforcement. Put in my head so much, just a normal response to never give up."

Brite's legs are still paralyzed, which is why he is learning a new set of life skills at Craig Rehabilitation Hospital.

He is learning to drive again, with hand controls instead of foot pedals.

"They do a really good job of preparing me for a whole new set of life skills that I’ve never had to think about until now," he said. "They prepare you for all that stuff, how to live life in a wheelchair essentially."

Doctors aren't sure if he will walk again.

"In all honesty, the doctors really don’t know if I will be able to walk again. Nobody really knows, but I’m going to give it everything I got," he said. "At the end of the day, at least I will know of I gave it everything I got ... leave nothing on the table."

"God willing, Dan is going to walk again. If anybody can, it’s him and he’s overcome so much already," Christine Brite said. "He has proven that. There are hurdles in the way. He stomps every single one of hurdle along the way. He’s a fighter, he’s my warrior. Everything he does, he’s a fighter.

"When people ask 'Why Dan?' they say, 'Why not?' "Dan is so strong physically and emotionally. He was chosen. I think God really came down and determined if anyone can survive this it’s going to be him."

Brite said all the right people were in all the right places the day he was shot.

"Everything from the SWAT medic being there, seconds away, to the hospital being just a few minutes away by ambulance, to the people on duty at the hospital that were able to react quickly, an amazing doctor that had the training and experience and knew exactly what to do," he said. "You couldn’t have asked for a much better scenario than that."

After all he has overcome, one of his biggest challenges has been finding a way to thank the community for all its support.

"We never asked for help, but since this incident, the community has shown a tremendous amount of support for me and my family," he said. "Just don’t know how to thank them. It’s actually amazing, people I’ve never even met before offering services ... help. They want to be there for me and help me get through the hard times."

The Brites say they are not in need of anything right now, but they encourage people to continue praying for Dan Brite's recovery. They say the next 18 months will be critical in getting him back on his feet.