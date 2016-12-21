Denver-area pediatrician accused of inappropriate touching

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- The medical license of a Littleton pediatrician was suspended Tuesday after a review of allegations claiming he illegally touched one of his teenage patients.

Dr. Michael Brazelton had been practicing medicine in Colorado for more than 25 years. Until Tuesday, Brazelton was practicing at Healthy Habits Pediatrics in Littleton. He now faces the likelihood of a criminal investigation.

Brazelton unnecessarily touched a teenage patient’s genitals without gloves, according to legal documents from the Colorado Medical Board. The state said the patient was being seen by Brazelton for symptoms of a cold.

According to state records, Brazelton is employed by Pediatrics West in Littleton. But Pediatrics West said Brazelton was fired in 2011.

He currently shares an office location with other doctors at Healthy Habits Pediatrics, where staffers said Wednesday they had no comment about the allegations against Brazelton.

Calls to Brazelton’s Littleton home were not returned as of late Wednesday.

Legal documents show the panel of state officials that suspended Brazelton’s license reviewed his previous disciplinary history. Past cases were not readily available.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the allegations. A formal criminal investigation had not been launched as of late Wednesday.

Brazelton is affiliated with Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora and Lutheran Medical Center in Wheat Ridge.

Parents who believe their children might have been targeted should contact the Colorado Medical Board.