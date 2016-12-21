America is addicted to clutter
-
New film follows Iraq War vets on extraordinary 2,700-mile journey
-
Ski and snowboard season returns: Arapahoe Basin to open Friday
-
Mall of America to be closed on Thanksgiving
-
People got upset about Mall of America having a black Santa
-
“Fantastic Beasts”-Katherine Waterston & Eddie Redmayne Interviews
-
-
Disney’s “Moana”- John Musker & Ron Clements Interview
-
“Fantastic Beasts”-New Harry Potter Movie
-
Ski boot recalled over fall hazard
-
Post-election hate crimes continue to grow across U.S.
-
FOX31 Denver returns to DISH lineup; Tribune Broadcasting and DISH reach agreement
-
-
Bank teller helps save woman from kidnappers; suspect arrested
-
Good deed by customer helps Muslim waiter feel more at home
-
President-elect Trump: Transition team working on executive actions to take on day one