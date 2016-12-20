× Youth corrections officer charged with sexual assault on children

DENVER — A youth corrections worker at the Gilliam Youth Detention Center has been charged with sexually assaulting two juvenile females who were in custody, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Armando Torres, 25, is charged with sexual assault on a child and two counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

Torres, who has been placed on leave, has worked for the detention center as a correctional youth security officer.

The charges allege that while in that position, he had sexual contact with two juvenile females in separate incidents.

The first incident allegedly occurred in April, and two subsequent incidents occurred in November and December, the district attorney’s office said.

Torres was arrested on Dec. 11. He has been released from custody on a $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13 for his second advisement.